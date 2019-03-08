Search

Person struck by train not killed after 'going underneath wheels'

PUBLISHED: 18:02 28 July 2019 | UPDATED: 18:10 28 July 2019

A person has been hit by a train between Norwich and London. Pictured, a Greater Anglia train. Picture: Sonya Brown

Archant

A person struck by a train between Norwich and London was not killed after "going underneath the wheels".

Passengers on Greater Anglia trains between Norwich and London Liverpool Street were affected by delays yesterday (Saturday, July 27) after a person was struck by a train in Stowmarket at 5.20pm.

But a spokesperson for Network Rail confirmed that the person, who went underneath the train, was not killed after being struck.

They said: "The person was struck but it wasn't a fatality.

"They were struck but they managed to go underneath the wheels."

Lines were blocked between Ipswich and Norwich and services on the line between Norwich and London Liverpool Street station were affected by delays and cancellations following the incident.

You may also want to watch:

A spokesperson for Greater Anglia (GA) said: "The train involved was the 3.50pm Peterborough to Ipswich service.

Rail replacement buses were brought in to transport passengers through the affected areas.

They added that normal service was unlikely to resume before between 10-11pm.

In a tweet posted at 5.23pm on July 27, the rail operator stated: "Due to a person being hit by a train between Ipswich and Norwich all lines are blocked.

"Train services running to and from these stations may be cancelled, delayed or revised.

"Disruption is expected until further notice."

The British Transport Police (BTP) are understood to have been called to the incident.

- If you have been affected by the incident, you can call the Samaritans for free, 24 hours a day, on 116 123.

