A person has been rescued from the River Bure at Wroxham. - Credit: Chris Bishop

Fire crews from Wroxham and Carrow assisted the Coastguard with a person in the water off Staitheway Road at 12.17am on Monday, May 2.

The fire service provided casualty care and left the scene at around 12.45am.

It is currently unknown if the person was injured.