Person rescued from the water in Wroxham

Stock photo of Wroxham. Photo: Lesley Buckley (c) copyright newzulu.com

A person was rescued from the water in Wroxham on Wednesday evening.

It happened at 7.49pm when fire crews were called to Staitheway Road to help police and ambulance crews.

Fire crews used water rescue equipment to get a person out of the water before they were handed over to paramedics.