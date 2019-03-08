Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Firefighters rescue person from vehicle following crash

PUBLISHED: 14:39 15 April 2019 | UPDATED: 14:39 15 April 2019

The scene of the crash on the A146 slip road. Photo: Archant

The scene of the crash on the A146 slip road. Photo: Archant

Archant

Firefighters had to rescue a person from their vehicle following a crash near Norwich.

Crews from Carrow, Earlham and Sprowston were called to the A146 at Bixley shortly before 9.30am on Monday (April 15) to reports of a crash.

The incident happened on the A146 slip road onto the A47 and resulted in one lane being closed.

Norfolk fire service said crews removed one “casualty” from their vehicle.

Most Read

Man taken to hospital after crash between car and motorbike

Aylsham Road, which has been closed by a crash. Photo: Staff

Norfolk man dies in National Diving Centre tragedy

A man from Great Yarmouth has died following an accident at the National Diving and Activity Centre in Gloucestershire. Picture: Google Maps

Up to 190 homes set to be built despite neighbours’ objections

Up to 190 new homes could be built in Halesworth. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Indian restaurant owner ordered to clear premises within 14 days

Masala Cottage at Brundall closed after a re-possession notice has been put on it. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Horrified mother-of-two finds family cat with both ears cut off in brutal knife attack

Georgina Barnes was horrified to find someone had mutilated her cat, Bubba, with a knife. He came home with both of his ears cut and a deep gash on his back. Picture: Georgina Barnes

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Man taken to hospital after crash between car and motorbike

Aylsham Road, which has been closed by a crash. Photo: Staff

Norfolk man dies in National Diving Centre tragedy

A man from Great Yarmouth has died following an accident at the National Diving and Activity Centre in Gloucestershire. Picture: Google Maps

Up to 190 homes set to be built despite neighbours’ objections

Up to 190 new homes could be built in Halesworth. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Indian restaurant owner ordered to clear premises within 14 days

Masala Cottage at Brundall closed after a re-possession notice has been put on it. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Horrified mother-of-two finds family cat with both ears cut off in brutal knife attack

Georgina Barnes was horrified to find someone had mutilated her cat, Bubba, with a knife. He came home with both of his ears cut and a deep gash on his back. Picture: Georgina Barnes

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Chip shop owner banned from roads for drink driving

Fishers of Hunstanton owner Mark Wilson Picture: Archant

Indian restaurant owner ordered to clear premises within 14 days

Masala Cottage at Brundall closed after a re-possession notice has been put on it. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Football fan turns £10 into £19k with Norwich City bet

The traveling Norwich fans before the Sky Bet Championship match at the DW Stadium, Wigan. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norfolk man dies in National Diving Centre tragedy

A man from Great Yarmouth has died following an accident at the National Diving and Activity Centre in Gloucestershire. Picture: Google Maps

Up to 190 homes set to be built despite neighbours’ objections

Up to 190 new homes could be built in Halesworth. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists