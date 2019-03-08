Firefighters rescue person from vehicle following crash

The scene of the crash on the A146 slip road. Photo: Archant Archant

Firefighters had to rescue a person from their vehicle following a crash near Norwich.

Crews from Carrow, Earlham and Sprowston were called to the A146 at Bixley shortly before 9.30am on Monday (April 15) to reports of a crash.

The incident happened on the A146 slip road onto the A47 and resulted in one lane being closed.

Norfolk fire service said crews removed one “casualty” from their vehicle.