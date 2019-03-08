Firefighters rescue person from vehicle following crash
PUBLISHED: 14:39 15 April 2019 | UPDATED: 14:39 15 April 2019
Archant
Firefighters had to rescue a person from their vehicle following a crash near Norwich.
Crews from Carrow, Earlham and Sprowston were called to the A146 at Bixley shortly before 9.30am on Monday (April 15) to reports of a crash.
The incident happened on the A146 slip road onto the A47 and resulted in one lane being closed.
Norfolk fire service said crews removed one “casualty” from their vehicle.
