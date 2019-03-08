Person rescued from lift by Norfolk firefighters

Firefighters helped someone from a lift in Brundall. Picture: Ian Burt Archant 2018

A casualty has been rescued from a lift by firefighters in Brundall.

A crew from Carrow was called to a property in Brundall at just after 4.30pm on Sunday (July 21) and released a casualty from a lift at a property in Brundall using small gear.

Meanwhile earlier on Sunday, at just before 2.20pm, a crew from West Walton assisted Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue with a rubbish bin on fire on West Street, Wisbech.

The fire was extinguished before the arrival of the brigade.

At just after 1.20pm, an appliance from Carrow attended an alarm activation on Albemarle Road in Norwich.

It turned out to be a false alarm caused by cooking fumes.

And at just before 11.50pm, fire crews from Earlham and Carrow attended an alarm sounding on Upton Close.

On arrival firefighters offered advice to the occupier.