Casualty released from vehicle after Norfolk crash

A person was released from a vehicle following a crash in Norfolk in the early hours of the morning.

Fire crews from Aylsham and North Walsham were called to the crash at Mill Street, Buxton, at just before 3.30am this morning (Thursday, December 19).

The crews hydraulic rescue equipment to release a casualty from a vehicle and they were placed in the care of the ambulance service.

More to follow.