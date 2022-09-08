News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Train lines blocked after person hit by a train in Wymondham area

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 10:41 AM September 8, 2022
Updated: 10:43 AM September 8, 2022
Rail lines are currently blocked on the Norwich to Cambridge route, after a person was hit by a train near to Wymondham.

Greater Anglia tweeted at 10.30am today (September 8) that all lines are currently closed between Spooner Row and Wymondham.

Train services running through these stations may be cancelled, delayed or revised and disruption is expected until further notice.

More to follow. 

