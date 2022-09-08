Train lines blocked after person hit by a train in Wymondham area

Train line are blocked between Wymondham and Spooner Row after a person was hit by a train. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Rail lines are currently blocked on the Norwich to Cambridge route, after a person was hit by a train near to Wymondham.

Greater Anglia tweeted at 10.30am today (September 8) that all lines are currently closed between Spooner Row and Wymondham.

Train services running through these stations may be cancelled, delayed or revised and disruption is expected until further notice.

More to follow.