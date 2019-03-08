Search

Train services disrupted after person hit by train

PUBLISHED: 08:58 07 November 2019 | UPDATED: 08:58 07 November 2019

Train services are disrupted after a person was hit by a train. Picture: Archant

Trains between Norwich and London Liverpool Street are disrupted after a person was hit by a train.

The incident took place this morning (November 7) between Colchester and Ipswich.

A message on the Greater Anglia website said: "Train services running through these stations may be cancelled, delayed or revised. Disruption is expected until further notice.

"Train services between Liverpool Street and Colchester, Manningtree, Harwich Town, Ipswich and Norwich are being disrupted due to a person hit by a train.

"As a result we are unable to run between Ipswich and Colchester.

"Train services from Liverpool Street going towards Manningtree will terminate and start from Colchester.

"Train services from Norwich and Harwich Town towards Colchester will terminate and start from Manningtree or Ipswich.

"Rail replacement bus services are being sourced to operate between Ipswich, Manningtree and Colchester.

"Greater Anglia and Network Rail are sorry if your journey has been affected by this disruption."

The rail operator said emergency services were aware of the incident and were en-route to the scene.

For updates visit www.journeycheck.com/greateranglia/



