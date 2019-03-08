Person dies after being hit by a train

A person has been hit by a train near Cambridge Photo: Brittany Creasey Archant

A person has died after being hit by a train near Cambridge.

Greater Anglia said the person was struck between Shelford and Cambridge on Wednesday afternoon (April 24), leading to service cancellations across the region.

A spokeswoman from the British Transport Police said: “Officers were called to Cambridge station at 4.20pm today following reports of a casualty on the tracks.

“Paramedics are also on scene, but sadly a person has been pronounced dead.

“Officers are now working to identify the person and inform their family.

“The incident is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.”

Greater Anglia said the incident did not involve one of its trains.

In Norfolk, trains from London Liverpool Street to King's Lynn were affected.