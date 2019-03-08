Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school
Updated

Person dies after being hit by a train

PUBLISHED: 20:48 24 April 2019 | UPDATED: 21:28 24 April 2019

A person has been hit by a train near Cambridge Photo: Brittany Creasey

A person has been hit by a train near Cambridge Photo: Brittany Creasey

Archant

A person has died after being hit by a train near Cambridge.

Greater Anglia said the person was struck between Shelford and Cambridge on Wednesday afternoon (April 24), leading to service cancellations across the region.

A spokeswoman from the British Transport Police said: “Officers were called to Cambridge station at 4.20pm today following reports of a casualty on the tracks.

“Paramedics are also on scene, but sadly a person has been pronounced dead.

“Officers are now working to identify the person and inform their family.

“The incident is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.”

Greater Anglia said the incident did not involve one of its trains.

In Norfolk, trains from London Liverpool Street to King's Lynn were affected.

Most Read

The A47 near Norwich has reopened after police dealt with incident

Police have gone to an incident on the A47 at Colney. Photo: James Bass.

Morrisons evacuated and charity shop cordoned off amid fears over live grenade

A bomb disposal unit at a Norwich charity shop because of fears a donation of military equipment contained a live grenade. Picture Archant.

Family diner shuts its doors two years after opening

Carl and Ann Foster getting set for the 2017 grand opening of Dannii's Diner in Brandon, which closed this month. Picture: Rebecca Murphy

Arrest made after supermarket staff threatened with crowbar

A man has been arrested after threatening staff at Morrisons in Fakenham with a crowbar. Picture: Chris Bishop

‘It’s a nightmare from about tea time onwards’ - what it’s like to live where the NDR has increased traffic

The final stretch of the NDR (Broadland Northway), between Wroxham Road and Postwick opened in April 2018. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Body found at Mousehold Heath in Norwich

A body has been found at Mousehold Heath in Norwich. Picture Dan Grimmer.

The A47 near Norwich has reopened after police dealt with incident

Police have gone to an incident on the A47 at Colney. Photo: James Bass.

‘It did make all the adults laugh’ - Family’s amusement over Tesco Easter bunting blunder

Janet Fowler, of Dereham, said the family chuckled when they put the bunting up and it read

Motorcyclist who died in Norfolk crash is named

The A1067 at Bawdeswell, where the crash took place. Picture: ARCHANT.

Man’s body found on beach

Kessingland Beach. PHOTO: Reece Hanson

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘There have been tears’: Norwich cafe shuts blaming Westlegate closure

Shaun Rignall, manager of Mindoro on Westlegate, Norwich. Picture: Archant

Arrest made after supermarket staff threatened with crowbar

A man has been arrested after threatening staff at Morrisons in Fakenham with a crowbar. Picture: Chris Bishop

School trip cancelled due to uncertainty over Brexit

Aylsham High School. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

More than 60 new homes to be built in village near Norwich as council gives green light

A map showing where dozens of new homes are to be built in Cringleford. Picture: Google

Three people banned from Norwich hotel after altercation at Only Fools and Horses themed party

The Mercure Hotel in Norwich where the altercation happened. Picture Google.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists