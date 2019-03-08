Search

More than 40 trains cancelled after person hit by train

PUBLISHED: 10:36 22 October 2019 | UPDATED: 10:38 22 October 2019

Trains have been cancelled after a person was hit by a train in Essex Picture: Sonya Brown

Archant

More than 40 trains have been cancelled in the region after someone was hit by a train.

Rail passengers travelling between Norwich, Great Yarmouth and London are facing delays of up to four hours after a person was hit by a train in Witham, Essex.

People travelling from Norwich to London Liverpool Street have been told there will be no train service until after 12pm, with services from Ipswich to the capital also affected.

In a tweet, Greater Anglia apologised for the delay and said: "Due to a person being hit by a train between Chelmsford and #Witham all lines are blocked.

"Train services running through these stations may be cancelled. Disruption is expected until 13:00."

Passengers travelling between Norwich and the coast are also facing delays due to a train fault, with the 9.17am Norwich to Great Yarmouth service cancelled.

