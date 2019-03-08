More than 40 trains cancelled after person hit by train

Trains have been cancelled after a person was hit by a train in Essex Picture: Sonya Brown Archant

More than 40 trains have been cancelled in the region after someone was hit by a train.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Rail passengers travelling between Norwich, Great Yarmouth and London are facing delays of up to four hours after a person was hit by a train in Witham, Essex.

You may also want to watch:

People travelling from Norwich to London Liverpool Street have been told there will be no train service until after 12pm, with services from Ipswich to the capital also affected.

In a tweet, Greater Anglia apologised for the delay and said: "Due to a person being hit by a train between Chelmsford and #Witham all lines are blocked.

"Train services running through these stations may be cancelled. Disruption is expected until 13:00."

Passengers travelling between Norwich and the coast are also facing delays due to a train fault, with the 9.17am Norwich to Great Yarmouth service cancelled.