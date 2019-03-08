Person hit by train between Norwich and London

Pictured, a Greater Anglia train.

A person has been hit by a train between Norwich and London.

Due to a person being hit by a train between #Ipswich and Norwich all lines are blocked.



Train services running to and from these stations may be cancelled, delayed or revised. Disruption is expected until further notice.

Services on the line to Liverpool Street station are affected by delays and cancellations after the incident, which took place on the railway line at Stowmarket at around 5.20pm today (Saturday, July 27).

A spokesperson for Greater Anglia (GA) said: "The train involved was the 3.50pm Peterborough to Ipswich service.

"There are 16 rail replacement buses on their way.

"Anyone looking to leave Norwich will be bussed between the affected areas."

If you have been affected by the incident between Norwich and #Ipswich today, @samaritans are here to listen. They are available 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. You can call 116 123 for free, other options available here: https://t.co/fpwxGqCO0f EC — Greater Anglia (@greateranglia) July 27, 2019

They added that normal service was unlikely to resume before between 10-11pm.

In a tweet posted at 5.23pm today, the rail operator stated: "Due to a person being hit by a train between Ipswich and Norwich all lines are blocked.

"Train services running to and from these stations may be cancelled, delayed or revised.

"Disruption is expected until further notice."

The British Transport Police (BTP) are understood to have been called to the incident.

- If you have been affected by the incident, you can call the Samaritans for free, 24 hours a day, on 116 123.

