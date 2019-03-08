Rail disruption after person is hit by train

Diss Railway Station. A person has been hit by a train between Ipswich and Diss, causing disruption to Greater Anglia services.

A person has been hit by a train on the Norwich to London railway line.

Greater Anglia said on Twitter just before 6.30pm on Saturday that a person had been struck by a train between Ipswich and Diss.

The line is currently blocked and the operator has warned passengers to expect cancellations, delays and alterations on the line.

Services from London to Norwich and from Cambridge to Norwich are affected.

The 6.30pm and 7pm services from Norwich to London Liverpool Street and the 8.30pm service from Liverpool Street to Norwich have been cancelled, while the 5.30pm Liverpool Street to Norwich service will terminate at Ipswich and the 6pm Norwich to Liverpool Street service will terminate at Stowmarket.

Greater Anglia said the disruption would continue "until further notice".