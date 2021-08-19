Person dies after being hit by train

Breaking

Published: 3:22 PM August 19, 2021

A person has died after being hit by a train near Norwich.

British Transport police were called to the line, between Diss and Norwich, at 1.24pm on Thursday August 18 following reports of a casualty on the tracks.

Paramedics were at the scene but the person died at the scene.

Officers are working to identify the deceased and inform their next of kin.

This incident is not being treated as suspicious.

The incident has caused delays and cancellations to services in Norfolk. Trains from Norwich to London Liverpool Street and Norwich to Stansted have been affected.

In a Tweet, Greater Anglia said rail replacement buses are being sourced to operate between Norwich and Ipswich and Norwich and Ely.

More information will be provided regarding these buses as soon as they have been confirmed by the operators.

A spokesman from Greater Anglia said: “We apologise for any disruptions. We will get our services moving as fast as we can. But this is a sensitive incident."

If you need help or support, contact the Samaritans on 116 123 or Norfolk and Suffolk Foundation Trust’s First Response helpline on 0808 196 3494 both 24/7.

Alternatively download the Stay Alive app, which is backed by Suffolk User Forum, if you are having thoughts of suicide or if you are concerned about someone else.