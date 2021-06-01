Emergency services called to Lowestoft to reports of person on roof
- Credit: Lowestoft Police
Emergency services have been called to a town centre after a person was found on a roof.
Eyewitnesses in Lowestoft town centre reported seeing a man up on a roof in the area not far from the triangle shopping area.
Police and fire officers were called to the scene at 12.23pm and are both currently at the scene.
A spokesman for Suffolk Police said: "We are currently in High Street due to concerns for the safety of an individual. We were called at 12.23pm today."
A spokesman for Suffolk County Council said fire and rescue were called to the scene as well and are still present in the area.
He said: "There is one appliance from Lowestoft South from Suffolk Fire and Rescue service on the scene as well as 2 appliances from Norfolk.
"SFRS were called to assist the police with an extraction at height."
