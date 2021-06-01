News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Emergency services called to Lowestoft to reports of person on roof

Jasper King

Published: 4:30 PM June 1, 2021    Updated: 4:56 PM June 1, 2021
Emergency services were called to Lowestoft town centre this afternoon. - Credit: Lowestoft Police

Emergency services have been called to a town centre after a person was found on a roof.

Eyewitnesses in Lowestoft town centre reported seeing a man up on a roof in the area not far from the triangle shopping area.

Police and fire officers were called to the scene at 12.23pm and are both currently at the scene.

A spokesman for Suffolk Police said: "We are currently in High Street due to concerns for the safety of an individual. We were called at 12.23pm today."

A spokesman for Suffolk County Council said fire and rescue were called to the scene as well and are still present in the area.

He said: "There is one appliance from Lowestoft South from Suffolk Fire and Rescue service on the scene as well as 2 appliances from Norfolk. 

"SFRS were called to assist the police with an extraction at height."


