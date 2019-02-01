Person taken to hospital after falling in water at Wroxham

The East Anglian Air Ambulance was called to the scene. PHOTO: Nick Butcher ©archant2016

A person had to be taken to hospital after falling in the water at Wroxham.

The ambulance service said it was called to the scene at Staitheway Road shortly before 10.30pm on January 26.

An ambulance, ambulance officer, first responder and air ambulance attended.

Daniel Thwaites, director of Barnes Brinkcraft, said the incident happened near to a boat moored in the company’s marina.

The East of England Ambulance service did not provide details about the person’s condition.

However, a spokesman did say the person was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital.