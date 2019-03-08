Search

Ambulance service called to incident at Mile End Road

PUBLISHED: 16:27 11 March 2019

The ambulance service has been called to an incident at Mile End Road in Norwich. Picture: Chris Bishop

The ambulance service has been called to an incident at Mile End Road in Norwich. Picture: Chris Bishop

The ambulance service has been called to an incident at Mile End Road in Norwich.

The East of England Ambulance Service said it was called to the scene shortly after 3.15pm on Monday to reports that a person had fallen.

One ambulance was sent to assist the individual and remains on scene as of 4.10pm.

No details have been provided in regard to the type of injury.

Mile End Road connects to the Daniel’s Road roundabout in the west of Norwich.

