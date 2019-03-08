Person escapes bungalow fire in early hours

Firefighters spent almost two hours tackling the blaze at a property in Watton early this morning (Monday, August 19). Photo: Google Streetview Archant

A person escaped a bungalow on fire in the early hours of the morning.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Firefighters spent almost two hours tackling the blaze at a property in Watton early this morning (Monday, August 19) after being alerted at 1.14am.

Appliances from Watton, Hingham, Dereham, East Harling and a aerial ladder platform from Kings Lynn were called to the scene of the blaze on, described as a building fire, on Hamilton Close.

You may also want to watch:

Crews used main and hose reel jets to extinguish the flames whilst wearing breathing apparatus, and checked for hot spots using a thermal imaging camera.

A spokesperson for the Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service said: "Somebody lived there but they left the property."

Firefighters left the incident by 3.12am and officers from Norfolk Police were also in attendance.

But the spokesperson said there were no injuries and "no suggestion" the fire had been deliberately started.