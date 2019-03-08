Search

Person escapes bungalow fire in early hours

PUBLISHED: 07:07 19 August 2019 | UPDATED: 07:07 19 August 2019

Firefighters spent almost two hours tackling the blaze at a property in Watton early this morning (Monday, August 19). Photo: Google Streetview

Archant

A person escaped a bungalow on fire in the early hours of the morning.

Firefighters spent almost two hours tackling the blaze at a property in Watton early this morning (Monday, August 19) after being alerted at 1.14am.

Appliances from Watton, Hingham, Dereham, East Harling and a aerial ladder platform from Kings Lynn were called to the scene of the blaze on, described as a building fire, on Hamilton Close.

Crews used main and hose reel jets to extinguish the flames whilst wearing breathing apparatus, and checked for hot spots using a thermal imaging camera.

A spokesperson for the Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service said: "Somebody lived there but they left the property."

Firefighters left the incident by 3.12am and officers from Norfolk Police were also in attendance.

But the spokesperson said there were no injuries and "no suggestion" the fire had been deliberately started.

