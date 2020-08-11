Search

Person dies in seaside resort following cardiac arrest

PUBLISHED: 06:18 11 August 2020 | UPDATED: 06:18 11 August 2020

Paramedics were called to Beach Road in Wells after a patient went into cardiac arrest. Picture: Colin Finch

A person has died after going into cardiac arrest in a coastal resort, despite the efforts of emergency services.

Paramedics were called to Beach Road in Wells at about 4.30pm on Monday to reports of a patient in cardiac arrest.

A spokesman for the East of England Ambulance Trust said: “Two ambulances and a rapid response vehicle attended the scene of a cardiac arrest at Beach Road in Wells just after 4.30pm on Monday afternoon.

“Sadly, the patient died.”

A spokesman for HM Coastguard confirmed the death was not linked to the sea, contrary to other reports locally.

The spokesman said that while the coastguard was initially called to offer assistance, it became clear that it was not a water safety issue.

No further details of the person who died have been released.

