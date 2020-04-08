Person dies following house fire
PUBLISHED: 16:36 08 April 2020 | UPDATED: 17:01 08 April 2020
Archant
A person has died following a house fire in Norfolk.
Police have confirmed that a person has died after a house fire in Downham Market on Wednesday, April 8.
Emergency services were called to a house on Rosemary Way before 2pm following reports of a fire at the property.
A body was found inside the house and the area has been sealed off as police and Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service carry out initial enquiries.
Fire crews were called to the report at 1.45pm after a neighbour called 999.
Four appliances responded to the fire.
A fire service spokeman said: “We were called to reports of a serious fire.
“Crews were on scene within nine minutes of the report.
“The fire is out.”
