Person dies following house fire

Emergency services at the scene of a house fire in Rosemary Way in Downham Market where a person's body was found. Archant

A person has died following a house fire in Norfolk.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police have confirmed that a person has died after a house fire in Downham Market on Wednesday, April 8.

Emergency services were called to a house on Rosemary Way before 2pm following reports of a fire at the property.

A body was found inside the house and the area has been sealed off as police and Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service carry out initial enquiries.

Fire crews were called to the report at 1.45pm after a neighbour called 999.

Four appliances responded to the fire.

A fire service spokeman said: “We were called to reports of a serious fire.

“Crews were on scene within nine minutes of the report.

“The fire is out.”