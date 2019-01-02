Search

Person dies after being hit by train on rail line between Norwich and London

02 January, 2019 - 12:32
A person was hit by a train on the line between Norwich and London. Pic: Neil Perry.

A person was hit by a train on the line between Norwich and London. Pic: Neil Perry.

Archant

A person has died after being struck by a train on the line between Norwich and London.

Greater Anglia said the person had been hit on the line between Ilford and Goodmayes.

It happened at Seven Kings station at just before 10am on Wednesday, January 2 and emergency services went to the scene.

London Ambulance Service (LAS), police and London’s Air Ambulance were all called to the scene.

LAS sent an incident response officer, a motorcycle responder, a single responder in a car and an ambulance crew, but the person died at the scene.

A British Transport Police spokesman said officers are working to identify the person and inform their family.

A file will be prepared for the coroner.

It meant services via Norwich, Ipswich, Clacton, Colchester, Braintree, Chelmsford, Shenfield, Southend and Southminster in and out of London were disrupted.

At 12.15pm, Greater Anglia tweeted that the lines had been re-opened, but that disruption would continue with cancellations, delays or revisions.

Customers from London to Norwich were advised they could travel via Cambridge.

Earlier, a track defect at Seven Oaks had caused delays to the Norwich to London line, while a car hitting a barrier had disrupted journeys from King’s Lynn to London.

