Person dies after being hit by a train

PUBLISHED: 14:05 07 November 2019 | UPDATED: 14:27 07 November 2019

The British Transport Police were called to Colchester after a person was hit by a train. Picture: Supplied

A person has died after being hit by a train.

The incident happened near St Dominic Road, Colchester, just after 8am today, according to a British Transport Police (BTP) spokesman.

It caused disruption to Greater Anglia services between Norwich and London Liverpool Street but the lines have now reopened.

The BTP spokesman said: "British Transport Police were called to an area of railway in Colchester following a report of a casualty on the tracks. Paramedics also attended however sadly, a person has been pronounced dead at the scene.

"Officers are currently working to identify the person and establish the full circumstances behind their death."

A statement on the Greater Anglia website said: "Following a person being hit by a train earlier today between Colchester and Ipswich all lines have now reopened.

"Train services running through these stations are returning to normal but some services may still be cancelled, delayed by up to 10 minutes or revised."

Disruption is expected until 8pm tonight and the following services have been cancelled:

2.30pm Norwich to London Liverpool Street;

5pm London Liverpool Street to Norwich;

5.03pm Norwich to London Liverpool Street

7.30pm London Liverpool Street to Norwich

The Greater Anglia statement added: "Train services from Norwich and Harwich Town towards Colchester may terminate and start from Manningtree or Ipswich.

"Rail replacement bus services will continue to operate between Ipswich, Manningtree and Colchester.

"Passengers travelling between Norwich and Ipswich may continue to travel via Bury St Edmunds and Ely to Cambridge. From Cambridge, travel on Greater Anglia services to Liverpool Street or Great Northern services to Kings Cross and vice versa. Greater Anglia tickets will also be accepted on East Midlands Railway between Norwich and Ely and also on Cross Country and Great Northern services between Ely and Cambridge until further notice. Please allow extra time for your journey.

"Greater Anglia and Network Rail are sorry if your journey has been affected by this disruption."

For updates visit www.journeycheck.com/greateranglia

The Samaritans can be contacted, for free, at any time on 116 123.

