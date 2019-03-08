Search

Drivers warned to expect delays after casualty cut out of car in Norwich crash

PUBLISHED: 18:19 26 May 2019 | UPDATED: 18:27 26 May 2019

Boundary Road, near Asda. Photo: Google

Boundary Road, near Asda. Photo: Google

A person was cut of a car following a crash in Norwich.

Crews from Sprowston and Earlham attended a road traffic collision involving two vehicles in Boundary Road on Sunday at 5pm.

One casualty was taken into the care of the ambulance service after being cut free from one of the cars by firefighters.

Norfolk police tweeted to warn drivers about the crash, which happened near Asda.

They said police were on scene, and told drivers to "expect delays" while recovery arrived on scene.

