Person cut free following three vehicle crash near NDR

A person were cut free and two people were hospitalised following a collision involving three vehicles on a major road into the city.

Police and the fire and ambulance services were called to the incident on the A140 at Horsham St Faith at around 8am this morning (Monday, September 16).

Three people were injured in the crash, with two people suffering back injuries and one person sustaining a nosebleed.

A Norfolk Police spokeswoman said officers were alerted at 7.52am to a three vehicle road traffic collision, involving a white Transit van, a Renault Megane and a Seat Ibiza.

"The A140 between Horsham St Faith and the NDR was blocked and two people were trapped.

"Two people were complaining of back injuries and another person had a nosebleed."

She added: "Recovery for the vehicles is underway. The Megane and the van were recovered at 10.15am, and recovery is currently underway on the other vehicle.

"The Norwich-bound road was reopened at 10.14am."

A spokeswoman for the East of England Ambulance Service (EEAST) said: "We were called at 8.12am with reports of a collision on the A140 in Norwich.

"We sent three ambulances and took two people to Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital (NNUH) for further care."

And a spokeswoman for the Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service said three appliances were sent to the scene after being alerted at 8.09am.

"We sent three appliances from Sprowston, Earlham and Carrow to assist the ambulances," she said.

"Crews used hydraulic rescue equipment to cut someone out."

The fire service left the scene by 9.14am.