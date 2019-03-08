Search

Advanced search

Person cut free following three vehicle crash near NDR

PUBLISHED: 11:00 16 September 2019 | UPDATED: 11:01 16 September 2019

A person were cut free and two people were hospitalised following a collision involving three vehicles on a major road into the city. Photo: GOOGLE STREETVIEW

A person were cut free and two people were hospitalised following a collision involving three vehicles on a major road into the city. Photo: GOOGLE STREETVIEW

Archant

A person were cut free and two people were hospitalised following a collision involving three vehicles on a major road into the city.

Police and the fire and ambulance services were called to the incident on the A140 at Horsham St Faith at around 8am this morning (Monday, September 16).

Three people were injured in the crash, with two people suffering back injuries and one person sustaining a nosebleed.

A Norfolk Police spokeswoman said officers were alerted at 7.52am to a three vehicle road traffic collision, involving a white Transit van, a Renault Megane and a Seat Ibiza.

"The A140 between Horsham St Faith and the NDR was blocked and two people were trapped.

"Two people were complaining of back injuries and another person had a nosebleed."

You may also want to watch:

She added: "Recovery for the vehicles is underway. The Megane and the van were recovered at 10.15am, and recovery is currently underway on the other vehicle.

"The Norwich-bound road was reopened at 10.14am."

A spokeswoman for the East of England Ambulance Service (EEAST) said: "We were called at 8.12am with reports of a collision on the A140 in Norwich.

"We sent three ambulances and took two people to Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital (NNUH) for further care."

And a spokeswoman for the Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service said three appliances were sent to the scene after being alerted at 8.09am.

"We sent three appliances from Sprowston, Earlham and Carrow to assist the ambulances," she said.

"Crews used hydraulic rescue equipment to cut someone out."

The fire service left the scene by 9.14am.

Most Read

WEIRD NORFOLK: Black Shuck appeared to a woman in Buxton at the precise moment her brother dropped dead

The phantom black dog of Buxton that foretold the death of a loved one. Picture: EDP Library/Sam Robbins

Brand new golf course to open in Norwich today after 10-year wait

Royal Norwich's new course, which will open today, Monday, September 16. Picture: DAVE KIRKHAM

‘Just in time’ – police officers rescue two dogs from hot car with no open windows or water

The dogs were rescued from a car parked at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn. Photo: The Queen Elizabeth Hospital

Drivers facing 40 minute waits due to lorry breakdown on A140

A broken down lorry on a major road into Norwich is causing three-mile long tailbacks for drivers heading into the city. Photo: Archant

David Freezer: Six things you might have missed from Norwich City’s epic giant-killing triumph

Todd Cantwell and Teemu Pukki combined for the Canaries' second goal against Manchester City Pictures: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Most Read

WEIRD NORFOLK: Black Shuck appeared to a woman in Buxton at the precise moment her brother dropped dead

The phantom black dog of Buxton that foretold the death of a loved one. Picture: EDP Library/Sam Robbins

Brand new golf course to open in Norwich today after 10-year wait

Royal Norwich's new course, which will open today, Monday, September 16. Picture: DAVE KIRKHAM

‘Just in time’ – police officers rescue two dogs from hot car with no open windows or water

The dogs were rescued from a car parked at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn. Photo: The Queen Elizabeth Hospital

Drivers facing 40 minute waits due to lorry breakdown on A140

A broken down lorry on a major road into Norwich is causing three-mile long tailbacks for drivers heading into the city. Photo: Archant

David Freezer: Six things you might have missed from Norwich City’s epic giant-killing triumph

Todd Cantwell and Teemu Pukki combined for the Canaries' second goal against Manchester City Pictures: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Arrests made after armed police ‘swoop on gang’ near town centre

Police arrested the men near to Market Gates bus station in Great Yarmouth. Photo: James Carr.

‘We had tears in our eyes’ - Delia and Michael savour Canaries’ famous win

Norwich City's joint majority shareholders, Delia Smith and her husband Michael Wynn-Jones, appeared on Talksport on Monday morning to savour the 3-2 Premier League win over Manchester City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

It’s been named one of the best pubs in Norfolk, but how does the food at The White Horse measure up?

The White Horse is on the High Street in Blakeney, Norfolk. Picture: Stuart Anderson

Brand new golf course to open in Norwich today after 10-year wait

Royal Norwich's new course, which will open today, Monday, September 16. Picture: DAVE KIRKHAM

Person cut free following three vehicle crash near NDR

A person were cut free and two people were hospitalised following a collision involving three vehicles on a major road into the city. Photo: GOOGLE STREETVIEW
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists