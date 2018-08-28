Search

Beccles woman nominated for national housebuilder awards

PUBLISHED: 14:23 24 November 2018

Philippa Doran, nominated by Persimmon Homes Suffolk as the company’s national Sales Trainee of the Year. Picture: Persimmon Homes Suffolk

Archant

A young sales advisor from Beccles has been nominated as a regional housebuilder’s top trainee.

Philippa Doran has been recognised by Persimmon Homes for the company’s national Young Achievers awards.

The scheme celebrates the outstanding contribution of employees aged under 25 across Persimmon’s 30 regional businesses.

Simon Wood, director in charge for Persimmon Homes Suffolk, said: “We feel it is important to reward those youngsters who have got off to a flying start and our finalist Philippa is a perfect example of this.”

Nominated in the category of sales trainee of the year, Philippa, 24, joined Persimmon last year and has excelled in the company’s training programme. After a brief spell working alongside an experienced sales advisor, she was quickly trusted to take charge of her own development – Orchard Croft in Diss, and has demonstrated great skill in her role, as well as earning praise from the site management team.

The overall national winners will be announced at Persimmon PLC’s head office in York next Friday, November 30.

