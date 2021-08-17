Care farm receives £1,000 donation from housing company

Published: 7:53 PM August 17, 2021

A care farm which aims to help vulnerable people be active in a naturally therapeutic environment has received a £1,000 donation from a housing company.

Clinks Care Farm aims to care for both land and local people in Beccles after receiving the £1,000 donation from Persimmon Homes' Community Champions scheme.

The farm will provide direct help for those who need extra support in re-joining society or gaining motivation post Covid-19.

Linda Offord from the farm, who applied for the funding, said: "With more equipment for activities, even more people will be able to get involved.

“We want to be a safe place for people to come - a place where people can undertake tasks such as flower cutting, helping with animals, and harvesting fruit.

"These tasks will hopefully increase self-confidence and skill levels before moving back into employment and we are so grateful of the donation for allowing us to do this.”

The company's scheme invites charities to apply for £1,000 of funding, with two applications from each region chosen every month.