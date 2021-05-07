News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Housing firms slammed for removing trees and hedgerows 'in error'

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Moxon

Published: 12:13 PM May 7, 2021   
Trees and hedgerow on Little Melton Road in Hethersett have been cut down ahead of development by Persimmon and Taylor Wimpey

Trees and hedgerow on Little Melton Road in Hethersett have been cut down ahead of development on the land by Persimmon and Taylor Wimpey. - Credit: Archant

Two housing giants have been criticised for cutting down trees and hedgerows – including some outside the permitted zone.

Persimmon Homes and Taylor Wimpey are working together on a 1,200 home project – which could grow by 200 after their latest planning bid – in Hethersett.

Concerns were raised last month over trees and hedgerows along Little Melton Road which have recently been cut down.

Trees and hedgerow on Little Melton Road in Hethersett have been cut down ahead of development by Persimmon and Taylor Wimpey

Trees and hedgerow on Little Melton Road in Hethersett have been cut down ahead of development on the land by Persimmon and Taylor Wimpey. - Credit: Archant

A spokesperson for Persimmon and Taylor Wimpey said: "All tree and hedgerow removal work is being carried out in accordance with the outline planning consent."

But South Norfolk District Council has now confirmed that some of the vegetation cut down was outside the site for which they had planning permission.

A spokesperson for the council said: "The part of the works which is outside of the application site was unfortunately carried out in error.

You may also want to watch:

"However, the trees are not protected and are not within a conservation area, so no offence was committed.

Trees and hedgerow on Little Melton Road in Hethersett have been cut down ahead of development by Persimmon and Taylor Wimpey

Trees and hedgerow on Little Melton Road in Hethersett have been cut down ahead of development on the land by Persimmon and Taylor Wimpey. - Credit: Archant

"We will be working with the developer to get the hedgerow replaced once works are complete."

Most Read

  1. 1 'Complete shock' - Neighbours stunned after cannabis farm uncovered
  2. 2 Three adorable abandoned day-old kittens adopted by stray
  3. 3 Long tailbacks on A47 due to roadworks and lane closure
  1. 4 Norfolk and Suffolk Elections 2021: LIVE Results
  2. 5 Owner of new pet shop says he will put animal welfare before sales
  3. 6 Antiques Road Trip films at Norfolk collectables shop
  4. 7 Norwich Airport puts back a host of flights as Covid bites
  5. 8 Two women injured in serious crash which closed road
  6. 9 Iconic seafront property sold as £50,000 donated to lifeboats
  7. 10 Two men charged with murder of 23-year-old

Concerns were raised that the work may have been carried out without a felling license, but SNDC said the works did not require a licence from the Forestry Commission.

Councillor Bridget Williamson said the loss of habitats meant wildlife was being chased "from pillar to post with nowhere to go".

Bridget Williamson. Teachers' meeting outside the Forum in Norwich. Photo: Bill Smith

Bridget Williamson of Hethersett Parish Council. - Credit: Bill Smith

One Hethersett resident said: "The damage to flora and fauna with the destruction of hedgerows and trees which were probably hundreds of years old is awful for biodiversity and already hard-pressed green space."

A spokesperson for the consortium said: "All of the vegetation clearance was necessary to facilitate the approved highway infrastructure, which include providing a new footway on both sides of Little Melton Road, meaning the retention of a small section of trees would not be possible.

"We are committed to providing a sustainable wildlife habitat which will be delivered alongside the housing within each phase.

"The number, species and location of the replacement trees will be subject to discussion with the local authority during the forthcoming reserved matters applications."

Environment News
Planning and Development
Hethersett News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Fiona and Guy Boswell Norwich

Widow fighting for wedding refund

Caroline Culot

Author Picture Icon
Hollywood actor Harry Van Gorkum after his haircut at Truman's in Norwich on Thursday, April 29

Hollywood actors use Norwich hair salon

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
The overturned HGV on the verge of the A47 at Scarning

Norfolk Police | Updated

A47 opens 18 hours after HGV overturns in crash with car

Noah Vickers

Author Picture Icon
The Wells Harbour Railway. Picture: Ian Burt

Popular railway will 'cease to exist' as soon as this year

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus