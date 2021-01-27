Developer says dozens show interest in new homes despite council concerns

Published: 9:50 AM January 27, 2021 Updated: 10:00 AM January 27, 2021

Persimmon Homes have asked customers to register interest at its proposed 100-home development east of Westfield Road, in Toftwood, despite plans not being approved

A housing developer has said "dozens" of people have registered interest in a 100-home plot that has not yet been approved.

Persimmon Homes have asked customers to register interest at its proposed 100-home development east of Westfield Road, in Toftwood, despite plans not being approved.

The site at Westfield Road in Dereham

The plans, which were first submitted in December 2019, include 25 affordable homes, a play area, and a BMX track along with extra funding for further leisure facilities.

Michelle Baker, sales director for Persimmon Homes Anglia, said: “We are really looking forward to bringing a collection of two, three and four-bedroom homes to Dereham.

“We know what a popular town this is, so it comes as no surprise that there is already a lot of interest in our development.

“Dereham is ideally placed for anyone commuting into Norwich but, at the same time, it retains that relaxed, rural feel for those who like to get away from all the hustle and bustle.”

Persimmon Homes have asked customers to register interest at its proposed 100-home development east of Westfield Road, in Toftwood, despite plans not being approved - Credit: Matthew Usher

Leathes Prior Solicitors wrote to Breckland District Council in December following concerns raised by Dereham Town Council (DTC) that the development was failing to provide all of the outdoor playing space it should.

Persimmon offered £76,548 to cover the cost of creating and maintaining an outdoor sports space, but DTC said the figure should be £305,474.

After seeing the developer was asking people to register interest before being approved, Dereham mayor Stuart Green said he knows the town needs more houses, but wanted them to be "built in the right way".

Stuart Green, 27, the mayor of Dereham. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2020

He said: "We welcome the developers wanting to continue with the development but would be good to get the permission fully agreed and final figures confirmed for off-site play space.

"The application wasn't brought to this month's Breckland planning committee, hopefully, it will be brought back in February after Breckland Council have reviewed the extra details/evidence DTC have sent over regarding outdoor space.

"We all know more houses need to be build but we need to make sure we get them built in the right way."

The application will be discussed by Breckland Council's planning committee in the coming months.