Story of sea adventures set to be shown at arts hub

ouring theatre company, Up The Road Theatre, is bringing a brand new production titled Peril at Sea to Wells Maltings on Saturday March 30. Picture: Ian Burt Archant 2018

A story of shipwrecks, smuggling, sea rescues and survival is set to arrive at Wells Maltings later this year.

Touring theatre company, Up The Road Theatre, is bringing a brand new production titled Peril at Sea to the community hub on Saturday March 30.

The play involves three characters who wait through a stormy night for the local lifeboat to return and while they do, tales, memories, myths and legends about sea adventures are told.

For the past year, the company has been visiting sites and museums all over the country, gathering material to be used in the creation of the play and stories will also come from those who live by the sea and their memories of life on the coast – including from Wells harbour master, Robert Smith MBE.

In addition to Norfolk, the company will also be visiting Portsmouth, Isle of Wight, Kent, Devon, Cornwall, Cumbria, Lancashire, Suffolk and Essex.