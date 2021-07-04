In pictures: Acts performing at Hunstanton's Buskers Corner

Published: 2:20 PM July 4, 2021

Michele Smith, from King's Lynn, holding 16-month-old Reuben, while his mum Issy Smith sings in the background. - Credit: Chris Bishop

Acts took to Buskers Corner in Hunstanton to entertain the local community and visitors.

The event, which is part of the Hunstanton and District Festival of Arts, took place on Saturday, July 3.

Crowd watching the acts at Buskers Corner as part of the Hunstanton and District Festival of Arts. - Credit: Chris Bishop

Among those performing was Celeste, from Leicester, who is a frequent visitor to the town.

She has been part of the event for a couple of years after initially coming across it on a flier in Tesco.

Celeste performing at Buskers Corner as part of the Hunstanton and District Festival of Arts. - Credit: Chris Bishop

The 17-year-old, who is currently studying an A-level in music, said taking part gave her the confidence to perform. She hopes to study music in college.

Sarah Catlett, singer with Two Cats and Payne, performs with husband Justin on bass and friend Alan Payne on guitar.

Two Cats and Payne performing at Buskers Corner as part of the Hunstanton and District Festival of Arts. - Credit: Chris Bishop

The group, from Downham Market, raises money for Norfolk Hospice Tapping House through their performances, and they have so far collected more than £2,000.

She said: "It's brilliant, we have so much fun and people are so happy to give to Tapping House.b

"There was quite a good crowd even with the sun not shining, it was brilliant."

