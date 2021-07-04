In pictures: Acts performing at Hunstanton's Buskers Corner
- Credit: Chris Bishop
Acts took to Buskers Corner in Hunstanton to entertain the local community and visitors.
The event, which is part of the Hunstanton and District Festival of Arts, took place on Saturday, July 3.
Among those performing was Celeste, from Leicester, who is a frequent visitor to the town.
She has been part of the event for a couple of years after initially coming across it on a flier in Tesco.
The 17-year-old, who is currently studying an A-level in music, said taking part gave her the confidence to perform. She hopes to study music in college.
You may also want to watch:
Sarah Catlett, singer with Two Cats and Payne, performs with husband Justin on bass and friend Alan Payne on guitar.
The group, from Downham Market, raises money for Norfolk Hospice Tapping House through their performances, and they have so far collected more than £2,000.
Most Read
- 1 A47 closed after 4x4 towing bulls crashes
- 2 'Gold' can won in Willy Wonka-style contest sparks dispute
- 3 Family-of-six rescued from boat after it veered into reeds
- 4 Michelin restaurant owners hand over reins after 14 years
- 5 Retiring postie 'overwhelmed' by send-off to remember after 43 years
- 6 Reports suggest Vrancic is set for Stoke City move
- 7 Noise fears over new nightclub as possible name revealed
- 8 'My jaw hit the floor – the future King of England as one of our pilots!'
- 9 What a night! England fans celebrate Euros 4-0 victory
- 10 Restaurant plan for former Boots chemist looks set for go ahead
She said: "It's brilliant, we have so much fun and people are so happy to give to Tapping House.b
"There was quite a good crowd even with the sun not shining, it was brilliant."