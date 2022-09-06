OPINION: A perfect weekend for Norfolk foodies, with a dark cloud looming

Opinion

There is no finer way to spend your weekend than to share it with the crème de la crème of Norfolk’s foodies, so last weekend was perfect for me.

I was lucky enough to be hosting the cookery theatre at the North Norfolk Food and Drink Festival, held in the wonderful walled garden at Holkham Hall.

Blessed with sunshine, many thousands of people came to see 60 of the county’s finest food and drink producers. Unlike many such shows (including, sadly, the food hall at the Royal Norfolk Show), only local producers are allowed to exhibit, and the result was a wonderful showcase of the very best small-scale traders from Norfolk.

What is heart-warming about the North Norfolk festival is that you can track the progress of those who took their first, tentative steps into the food and drink world at the show, and who have made a success of their businesses.

One such was Black Shuck Distillery, whose founders Patrick and Sarah Saunders joined me on stage on Sunday morning to tell their story (and to make six delicious cocktails, which, as host, it was my job to taste. It’s a tough job, but someone has to do it).

Exactly 10 years ago they attended this very festival as a start-up business, with just 300 bottles of sloe gin to sell. This year, their tenth anniversary, and they were at the show with their complete range of gins, rums, vermouths, vodkas and liqueurs.

It was a delight as well to welcome some of north Norfolk’s finest chefs into the stage to give demonstrations to a large and appreciative audience. Among them was Michael Chamberlin, head chef at the Victoria Hotel at Holkham, who is probably the luckiest chef in the county, given that he has a 25,000 acre larder – the Holkham Estate - from which he can draw the finest ingredients.

Michael told us how the Victoria’s team had spent lockdown providing thousands of meals for the medical staff at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn, Wells Cottage Hospital and Tapping House Hospice – a great example of the real sense of community in the foodie world which was evident throughout the weekend.

The Festival itself is organised by a committee of volunteers who do it for the love of Norfolk food and drink, headed by chef Chris Coubrough, who along with partner in crime Arthur Howell was the star attraction on the cookery theatre stage. It is this non-commercial ethos which makes the North Norfolk Food and Drink Festival unique.

But for all the optimism, friendliness and enjoyment, there was a dark cloud hanging over every business attending. Everyone I spoke to – people who are all passionately committed to showcasing what our county can offer the world – was worried about the future.

Beer and drinks makers are terrified that pubs facing increases in the energy bills of anything up to £50,000 and beyond are not going to survive.

Handmade, artisan produce is inevitably more expensive to make than mass-market foods, so the price has to be higher, even though most of the traders there are earning very little, and many have other jobs to support their passion. With consumers really feeling the pinch, will they be able to afford to splash out on such luxuries?

I recently saw a great meme on the internet, which said this: ‘When you buy from a small business, you are not helping a CEO buy a third holiday home, you are helping a little girl get dance lessons, a little boy get his team shirt, their mum and dad put food on the table’.

If we want our wonderful small food and drink businesses to survive, to carry on putting our county on the map as a centre of excellence, we need to take this to heart. Of course money is tight, but if we are able to spend, let’s try and do it with our small, local, independent businesses.