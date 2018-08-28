Search

Advanced search

Norwich recruitment company raises thousands for bereaved children

PUBLISHED: 15:11 21 December 2018

Perfect Placement, in Norwich, have helped to raise £50,000 for equipment and toys for Nelson's Journey. Picture: Jimi Matthews

Perfect Placement, in Norwich, have helped to raise £50,000 for equipment and toys for Nelson's Journey. Picture: Jimi Matthews

Jimi Matthews

A Norwich recruitment company has helped to raised £50,000 for a child bereavement charity, more than doubling their original target.

Perfect Placement, based at St Andrews Business Park, was part of Nelson’s Journey’s 20Twenty initiative, which involved twenty companies raising money to support the charity on it’s 20th anniversary.

They have smashed the £20,000 target after raising more than £50,000, with staff at Perfect Placement also donating their secret Santa money of around £1,000 towards the cause.

The money has helped to replace audio equipment and helped to pay for new soft furnishings and toys for children who have lost a loved one.

Jimi Matthews, Perfect Placement director of business development, said: “Nelson’s Journey do an incredible job, and to support them at this time, when many young people they work with will be experiencing their first Christmas without a loved one, we feel privileged to be able to help them.

“It’s an amazing achievement and we intend to continue supporting Nelson’s Journey.”

The audio equipment, which was officially handed over to the charity on Friday, December 21, will help bereaved children display different emotions using music.

Some of the Playmobil equipment, including ambulance, fire trucks and police car toys, will help the children tell their stories of their last moments with their loved ones.

Sophie Berry, funding and marketing manager at Nelson’s Journey, said: “We are extremely grateful to the staff of Perfect Placement for donating these gifts, these replace equipment used daily to help bereaved children and young people and our current toys and soft furnishings are now 20 years old.

“These gifts will go a long way to helping bring back smiles to those we work with.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

‘I have lost everything now’ – drink driver’s shock at being told he will lose licence

Norwich Magistrates' Court. Picture: Denise Bradley.

Driver attacked following crash at busy roundabout

The incident happened on Sunday (December 16) at the roundabout on the A47-A1101 Elm High Road in Wisbech. Picture: Google Streetview

Pitch and putt course to close after costing taxpayers £50,000 per year

Dip Farm Pitch and Putt, Lowestoft, will be shut down later this month. Photo: Sentinel Leisure Trust.

Police join Norfolk family in search for missing mother of five

Hannah Thomas is appealing for help to trace her mother, Sandra, pictured, who is missing. Pictures: Hannah Thomas

Girlfriend of man beaten to death at Norwich flat confessed to his killing as she had ‘no life left’

Saffron Square in Norwich, where Michael Currer was found beaten to death in November 2016. PIC: Peter Walsh

Most Read

What’s on in Wimborne Minster this Christmas

Save the Children Christmas Parade

13 of the best cream teas in Dorset

Afternoon Tea for four. Picture by H J Brown Photography, Getty Images/iStockphoto

Christmas carol concerts and services happening in Dorset this year

Christmas carols by candlelight. Photo credit: Ian Dyball, Getty Images/iStockphoto

Ramblers Group winter walks in Dorset

A frosty morning in the Blackmore Vale from Gales Hill, nr Buckland Newton

Things to do in Dorset over Twixmas

December landscape in Bournemouth. Photo credit: pilesasmiles, / Getty Images

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Man dies after crash between car and lorry

The B1077 at Northacre between Watton and Attleborough has been closed following a serious crash. Picture: Sophie Smith

New restaurant rated best in Norwich on TripAdvisor

Dhaba At 15 is owned by cousins Juned Ahmed Al and Jahangir Alom Ali Credit: Victoria Pertusa

Eight cheap and free things to do over Christmas in Norfolk - from a disco and chips night to panto

Father Christmas is coming to Creake Abbey Christmas Farmers' Market Credit: Jake Sugden

Residents in ‘very quiet area’ shocked by discovery of man’s body in river

Suffolk Police, Suffolk Fire and Rescue, and forensics vans on scene in Riverside Way in Brandon. Picture: Conor Matchett

Team news: Klose ruled out but Leitner fully fit ahead of City’s trip to Blackburn

Moritz Leitner is set to return for Norwich City at Blackburn after a full week of training Picture Paul Chesterton/Focus Images
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists