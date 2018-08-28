Norwich recruitment company raises thousands for bereaved children

Perfect Placement, in Norwich, have helped to raise £50,000 for equipment and toys for Nelson's Journey. Picture: Jimi Matthews Jimi Matthews

A Norwich recruitment company has helped to raised £50,000 for a child bereavement charity, more than doubling their original target.

Perfect Placement, based at St Andrews Business Park, was part of Nelson’s Journey’s 20Twenty initiative, which involved twenty companies raising money to support the charity on it’s 20th anniversary.

They have smashed the £20,000 target after raising more than £50,000, with staff at Perfect Placement also donating their secret Santa money of around £1,000 towards the cause.

The money has helped to replace audio equipment and helped to pay for new soft furnishings and toys for children who have lost a loved one.

Jimi Matthews, Perfect Placement director of business development, said: “Nelson’s Journey do an incredible job, and to support them at this time, when many young people they work with will be experiencing their first Christmas without a loved one, we feel privileged to be able to help them.

“It’s an amazing achievement and we intend to continue supporting Nelson’s Journey.”

The audio equipment, which was officially handed over to the charity on Friday, December 21, will help bereaved children display different emotions using music.

Some of the Playmobil equipment, including ambulance, fire trucks and police car toys, will help the children tell their stories of their last moments with their loved ones.

Sophie Berry, funding and marketing manager at Nelson’s Journey, said: “We are extremely grateful to the staff of Perfect Placement for donating these gifts, these replace equipment used daily to help bereaved children and young people and our current toys and soft furnishings are now 20 years old.

“These gifts will go a long way to helping bring back smiles to those we work with.”