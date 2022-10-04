OPINION: October is the perfect month to discover Norwich's Black History

Opinion

This time last year I was invited to the Black History Tour of Norwich along with some local delegates, including The Lord Mayor of Norwich councillor Dr Kevin Maguire and High Sheriff of Norwich Caroline Jarrold.

The tour was organised by artist and former chair of Norfolk Black History Committee Danny Keen. When I first heard about this Black History Tour of Norwich I thought that it would, necessarily, be fairly limited.

However, I was in for a big surprise as our guide uncovered a wealth of knowledge and appreciation of the rich history right on our doorsteps.

Our tour guide was Paul Dickson who organises many tours around our fine city. His tours include: Norwich on the Dark Side; Norwich: the City of Stories; Norwich, an Introduction; and many more. Paul is a fantastic storyteller who has done his research thoroughly. He is passionate and enthusiastic and I was amazed and also proud to know what a diverse history our city holds.

We met at The Forum and, over the course of a couple of hours, I learned so much about Norfolk, my local city for more than 20 years, and how its inhabitants had played an impressive historical contribution to humanity.

There was so much to celebrate about the information-packed tour that it was hard to take everything in and I have vowed to enjoy this rich history tour again.

So with Black History Month 2022 now upon us, there is a great opportunity for the public to enjoy these walks with Paul Dickson and find out more. I can assure you that you will be pleasantly surprised.

The tour reminded me of the welcome I received when I first arrived in Norwich from Zimbabwe all those years ago. I remember meeting many people who were so friendly and warm towards me. Of course, there were one or two less enlightened folk I met along the way but the majority really helped me to settle here.

I am so proud of the status our city has as the city of sanctuary which welcomes refugees and asylum-seekers, many of whom have lost their homes, fled persecution and now seek safety here.

One might think this is a recent phenomenon but the Black History Tours of Norwich show that there has been a welcome for people from other cultures going as far back as the 14th Century. This is evidenced by a sailor in Great Yarmouth who was only known as ‘a sailor‘ and, although he was the first recorded black person in the area, he was just known as a sailor with no reference to skin colour at all.

The tour also includes St Peter Mancroft which holds evidence of two black brothers who were baptised there more than six centuries ago.

The real surprise for me was the discovery of some Norfolk men and women who were involved in the slave trade and the abolitionists such as Thomas Fowell Buxton, Amelia Opie and Harriet Martineau who were all instrumental in the abolition of slavery.

Finding out that slave owners were still compensated up to 2017 makes it the history of our time which needs open discussions, acknowledgments and reconciliations. Who were these people who still happily received compensation?

As the saying goes, knowledge is power and if you would like to know more about the history of our fine city then why not join Paul on one of his tours this Black History Month and prepare to be amazed. I may just see you there.

Norwich: Black History Tours during Norfolk Black History Month:

Friday, October 7 at 10am

Sunday, October 16 at 11am

Friday, October 21 at 11am - in association with the Museum of Norwich

Wednesday, October 26 at 10am - Walk Norfolk Festival tour

Sunday, October 30 at 11am

For more information and booking go to www.pauldicksontours.co.uk/norwich-a-black-history

