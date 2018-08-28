Mystery Norfolk player wins £30,000 in Postcode Lottery draw

One lucky Eaton resident has started 2019 thousands of pounds richer.

A player in the NR4 area of Eaton has won £30,000 following the People’s Postcode Lottery draw this month.

The winner, who wishes to remain anonymous, scooped the ‘street prize’ money on Sunday January 13.

The subscription lottery benefits charities, with 32pc of the ticket price going to good causes.

East Anglia Anchorage Trust is just one of the local charities that has received support from players

In 2017 it was awarded £19,999 to expand its housing support programme for homeless young people.

Every month players in one postcode sector share £3 million, with a maximum ticket prize of £400,000.