People urged to stay away from the coast this weekend

Published: 5:40 PM January 8, 2021

Quiet Cromer during the first weekend of the second lockdown. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2020

People have been told to stay away from the Norfolk coast from this weekend, to follow restrictions, take some personal responsibility and to stay at home.

The warnings come as rates of coronavirus continue to rise, reaching record levels across Norfolk.

Cromer police PC Joey Mazzetti, left, and PC Cameron Askew, patrol Cromer during March 2020. - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2020

North Norfolk district council, which has repeatedly warned visitors to stay away since the county was placed into Tier 4 restrictions on December 26, has said it will be keeping its car parks open this weekend but Cromer Pier will remain closed.

The local authority had previously warned it would close its 25-plus car parks if it felt it was necessary in order to discourage visitors to the area.

A spokesperson for NNDC, said: "Cases of COVID in all parts of Norfolk are continuing to rise and NNDC would urge people across the county to follow Government guidance to Stay at Home, except for the limited specified purposes, and that they should exercise locally - this doesn’t mean travelling to the coast for exercise or a day out.”

North Norfolk MP Duncan Baker. Picture: Supplied by Duncan Baker - Credit: Archant

Duncan Baker, the MP for North Norfolk, added his voice to the warnings said he wanted the police to be tough with people caught breaking the rules.

He said: "Now more than ever, it's vitally important that we follow the guidelines and it's absolutely clear that you have to stay local and you limit leaving your house to once a day to exercise. It's coming back to what the government keep saying, it's taking some personal responsibility to keep yourself and others safe.

"We've seen that this new strain of the virus is far more transmissible than the previous variant. We have more than 200 people in our local hospitals who are extremely sick and we have a great deal of elderly people who want to come out of this pandemic and there is light at the end of the tunnel if we follow the rules."

Carl Smith, leader of the Great Yarmouth Borough Council - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2020

In Great Yarmouth, Carl Smith, the leader of Great Yarmouth Borough Council said the borough was "very much out of season", adding: "We ask people who do not live locally to play your part and stay away from our coastline for the time being."

You may also want to watch:

Mr Smith said the council would keep its car parks open but would be monitoring the situation and deploying Covid marshals where need be.

Winterton car park is currently closed - Credit: Archant

The region's National Trust gardens, parks and countryside will remain open this weekend for people to use but the organisation said the safety of its staff, volunteers and visitors from the nearby community remained its priority.