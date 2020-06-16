People urged to stay inside their homes after gas leak

People have been urged to stay inside following a gas leak in Hunstanton.

We are currently dealing with a Gas Leak in the Downs Road area of Hunstanton. Please may people avoid the area and remain inside where possible. — Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service (@Norfolkfire) June 16, 2020

Norfolk Fire and Rescue service were called to reports of a gas leak at 3.49pm on Tuesday in the Downs Road area.

On Twitter, Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service advised people to remain inside where possible and avoid the area.

Also on Twitter, Norfolk Deli, a shop selling local produce on Greevegate, spoke about the gas leak.

They said: “Drama outside Smithdon School In #Hunstanton with major gas leak!”

Two crews from Heacham and Hunstanton, as well as an Environmental Protection Unit from King’s Lynn, tackled the leak.

They stood down at 5.40pm.

A spokesperson for Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service said she did not have the information on whether anyone was harmed by the leak or if any other emergency services attended the scene.