Warning to avoid Wash Road as river levels 'highest for 18 years'

Published: 3:23 PM February 8, 2021

Photos taken from the Welney Delph bridge looking at the wash road and the river towards Downham Market. - Credit: Welney Flood Watch

River levels at the A1101 Wash Road at Welney today are said to be the highest it has been for 18 years.

A post by volunteers who run the Welney Flood Watch page on Facebook said recent rain has resulted in the river levels at Welney rising overnight by around 14cm to 3.69m, which is above the typical range.

It added: "The depth of water on the road today is around 1.29m/51inches.

"Welney Wash Road is flooded and closed and will be for at least the rest of this week so find another route."

Pictures taken from the Welney Delph Bridge looking onto the Wash Road and the river towards Downham Market shows the extent of the water.

Ken Goodger, who helps run the page, said the level is the highest it has been since January 2003 which had a record level at 4.13m.

He said: "It is getting discharged at a fairly high rate, so that's the good thing.

Volunteers Mat and Ken of the Welney Flood Watch. - Credit: Welney Flood Watch

"It flooded December 15 through to January 9, it got fairly high then but hasn't hit it's maximum recorded level yet. We haven't got far to go before we hit the record.

"Sometimes you get it deep for a couple of days and it falls back but there has been an unprecedented amount of rain in the catchment area."

He said it is likely to be flooded for another week.

Welmore Sluice. - Credit: Welney Flood Watch

The Facebook page was set up in February 2020 by volunteers including Mat Barker and Mr Goodger following a discussion about the number of vehicles stranded in the flood water during that winter.

They felt while there are various websites to check river levels the page would help keep local people updated on the state of the road throughout the day when flooded or likely to flood.

Pictures taken by Anthony Gleave show a 4x4 discovery submerged in the middle of Wash Road on February 4 after it was stranded a few days before - the vehicle still sits in the water.

Stranded 4X4 in the water on Welney Wash Road. - Credit: Anthony Gleave

A flood alert is in force at the Welney Causeway, with further rainfall/snow forecast over the next 24 hours.

Meanwhile, a flood warning is in place for the River Burn from South Creake to Burnham Thorpe and flood alerts remain in place for the River Nar, River Wissey and Little Ouse River.