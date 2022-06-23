Call for 'caution' over spreading milk parsley disease

Visitors to a Norfolk nature reserve are being urged to be cautious about spreading a new disease which could harm Great Britain's largest and rarest butterfly.

Swallowtail, which is found in the Norfolk Broads, is classified as "vulnerable" and is facing a new threat as its source of food - milk parsley- is being attacked by fungal pathogens.

A swallowtail on milk parsley, a plant it is entirely dependent on - Credit: Archant

The new milk parsley "droop" outbreak is causing the foodplant to die-back and is placing the species at further risk of extinction as it is the only plant swallowtail caterpillars feed on.

It has to date only been found at Wheatfen Nature Reserve and has drastically knocked back milk parsley on the site.

Swallowtail caterpillar on milk parsley plant - Credit: Peter Eeles

Now, the Norfolk Butterfly Conservation branch is urging visitors to the county to be aware of the problem and to take "simple precautions" to help prevent any spread of the disease to other sites.

It asks that people planning to visit Wheatfen do so last if they are visiting multiple swallowtail sites.

A spokesperson at the branch said: "At present we believe the fungal disease is confined to the one site, perhaps because of greater salinity.

"If anyone does need to visit another site after Wheatfen they should ensure that their boots and treads are thoroughly cleaned or disinfected and that they avoid any contact with diseased plants - part of the fungus' spread is via spores from dead and fallen plant material."

British Swallowtail preening - Credit: Kiri Stuart-Clarke

They added that research shows the main fungus involved in the 'droop' has "quite a complex dual reproductive cycle", which involves teleomorph spores being released from dead plant material on the ground.

"It's thought that these spores could travel quite a distance once released", the spokesperson said.

Mike Gasson, Norfolk BC Conservation and Catfield reserve officer, has been involved in the group working on the fungus.

Swallowtail butterfly on yellow fllag iris - Credit: Kiri Stuart-Clarke

He said: "The likely primary fungus is endemic and always present in the ecosystem.

"What has gone wrong here is that it has become out of balance and too dominant."

He added that there is a "need for caution" over the fungus and backed Norfolk's BC call.

Plans are currently in place to monitor other milk parsley sites, including at Catfield, for the disease later this year.