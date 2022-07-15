Surge in sales for fans and BBQ products amid heatwave
- Credit: Kate Wolstenholme
Demand for fans, barbecue products and paddling pools has increased in Norfolk in response to the sweltering temperatures the region is set to see.
Temperatures are predicted to potentially reach a record-breaking 40C across Monday, July 18 and Tuesday, July 19, resulting in the first ever red weather warning being issued for extreme heat - including parts of west Norfolk and King's Lynn.
Nationally, retailers have said Britons have sent sales of paddling pools and fans soaring and are set to break a record for the amount of ice creams and lollies bought in a single week ahead of the heatwave.
Tesco said it had sold 14 times more paddling pools over the past week than the previous week, while sales of inflatable sprinklers and water games had increased by 1,568pc.
And retailers in Norfolk have reported a surge in fans and air treatment products being sold.
Louis Barker, director of Barker DBS in Downham Market, said half a dozen fans are being bought from his store every day, with charcoal, firelighters and BBQ fluid also high on people's lists.
He said: "I expect we're going to sell an awful lot of charcoal because people will make the most of the weekend.
"We've sold perhaps a bit more fence paint than I would have thought, because usually people do it when the weather is nice but not when it's excessively hot."
Over in Norwich, electronics store Gerald Giles, shares a similar picture with demand for air treatment products on the rise.
Tracy Martin, ecommerce and digital marketing director, said: "Customers are prepared to pay for the higher end of the market product, like the Dyson range.
"The pandemic has increased awareness and knowledge of air purifiers, so many customers seek cooling and air purifying. The air purifiers also remove allergens from the air, so they assist hay fever suffers too.
"Some of the fans cool, heat and purify, so the investment pays off all year round."
And Paul Stocking, owner of Thomas B Bonnett hardware store in Stoke Ferry, said as well as selling BBQ and Calor gas over the past week they were also seeing an increasing demand for ant powder and wasp killer due to the weather.