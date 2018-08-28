Search

To be less stressed at work or to learn a new language...what will your New Year’s resolution be?

PUBLISHED: 16:25 28 December 2018 | UPDATED: 16:25 28 December 2018

Linda Simons, 52, and Caroline Gerser, 51, from Great Yarmouth said their New Year's resolution was to be less stressed from work. Picture: Joe Norton

Linda Simons, 52, and Caroline Gerser, 51, from Great Yarmouth said their New Year's resolution was to be less stressed from work. Picture: Joe Norton

Archant

As 2018 draws to a close it is time for people to start reminiscing about the highs and lows of the last 12 months and to dream of pastures new for next year.

Nick Goddin 60, from Great Yarmouth will continue to learn Spanish and hopes to get a job in 2019. Picture: Joe NortonNick Goddin 60, from Great Yarmouth will continue to learn Spanish and hopes to get a job in 2019. Picture: Joe Norton

As thoughts turn to making 2019 the ‘best year yet’ we spoke to people in Great Yarmouth to see what their New Year’s resolutions would be.

Some have set their sights on lofty ambitions including learning a new culture and travelling to parts of the world they have never been to while for others simply being less stressed from work was seen as a worthwhile goal.

Nick Goddin, 60, from Great Yarmouth said he will be making the most of being single having divorced last year following 19 years of marriage.

The 60-year-old is hoping to embrace himself in both the Spanish and Russian cultures with a trip to southern Europe already booked.

Peter Freeman, 55, from Stevenage bought a house last year and hopes to save money in 2019. Picture: Joe NortonPeter Freeman, 55, from Stevenage bought a house last year and hopes to save money in 2019. Picture: Joe Norton

Mr Goddin said: “I love learning new languages and cultures. I have already booked to go to Spain for the first time to see my brother’s so I cannot wait for that.

“I had a tough marriage but I am looking forward to a new start in 2019 and hope to get a job as well.”

Caroline Gerser, 51, from Great Yarmouth is hoping to leave her work issues at the office.

She said: “My New Year’s resolution is to be less stressed out by work problems.

“With modern technology it can be difficult to escape but I hope with better time management I am able to separate work from my personal life at home.”

Resolutions are not for everyone, with one man, who did not want to be named, calling them a waste of time.

He said: “I do not bother with them. I do not like to make promises I cannot keep so I will not be making any.

Peter Freeman, 55, from Stevenage who was on holiday in Great Yarmouth, said saving money would be a priority for him in 2019.

“I bought a house last year so next year will all be about trying to save money.

“Every month I am going to put a sum of money aside and take it to the bank.”

Mr Freeman admitted his pockets would sill be deep enough to visit the “wonderful” Yorkshire Dales with his son for the first time in years.

