Firefighters free occupants from lift

Firefighters were called to free occupants trapped in a lift.

A crew from Great Yarmouth were sent to an address in North Denes Road shortly after 6.30pm on Wednesday after reports of persons stuck in a lift.

The crew arrived at 6.39pm and left the scene 12 minutes later at 6.51pm.