Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

'It is really quite alien': Man who had his voice box removed shares experience ahead of film

PUBLISHED: 11:40 16 April 2019

Andrew Beaumont of Beccles who is singing with the choir at the Shout at Cancer Christmas Concert, after having a laryngectomy. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Andrew Beaumont of Beccles who is singing with the choir at the Shout at Cancer Christmas Concert, after having a laryngectomy. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

A man who underwent a 16-hour surgery to have his voice box removed after cancer has shared his experience and detailed the social and psychological trauma following the operation.

Andrew Beaumont(right) from Beccles, pictured with award-winning documentary film make Bill Brummel.Andrew Beaumont(right) from Beccles, pictured with award-winning documentary film make Bill Brummel.

Andrew Beaumont from Beccles underwent a laryngectomy which is the surgical removal of the larynx.

After his surgery in 2013, he had to learn how to eat and talk again.

During the procedure, the windpipe is brought out through a hole in the front of the neck and stops the connection from the lungs to the mouth. Patients are then forced to breathe through the neck.

In order to talk, Mr Beaumont presses down on a button which has been fixed to his neck, it then pushes on a valve which connects the rear of the windpipe with the oesophagus. When the hole in his neck is closed off he is able to speak in a raspy voice.

He said: “You can't breath and talk at the same time, you can't breath and eat at the same time.

“It is dynamic - what happens is really quite alien because you physically and emotionally reject it.

“Your identity is tied up in the sound of your voice, you can't raise pitch - people don't know if you are angry or if you are sad and all that is tied up into your identity,” he said.

Despite his operation, Mr Beaumont performs in a laryngectomy choir called Shout at Cancer which is made up of people who have had the invasive surgical procedure.

He has also re-established the Norfolk and north Suffolk Laryngectomy Club to provide support to 90 people across the region who have had their larynx removed.

Award-winning documentary producer, Bill Brummel travelled to UK to meet with five members - including Mr Beaumontand document their experience following the life-altering surgery.

The 63-year-old, whose films ordinarily focus on human rights for channels such as Discovery and A&E, was urged make the documentary after he underwent the surgery in 2016.

He hoped to shine a light on the mental anguish and social despair some feel following the surgery.

He said: “It is more personal than other projects I have done.”

Most Read

Four-year ban for chip shop owner’s second drink-driving offence

David Wardas, who runs Halesworth Fish and Chips, in London Road, has been banned from driving for four years Picture: NICK BUTCHER

Indian restaurant owner ordered to clear premises within 14 days

Masala Cottage at Brundall closed after a re-possession notice has been put on it. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Man arrested over firearms offences after road closed in police incident

A police incident on the A146, near Framingham Pigot, has closed the road. Photo: Traffic map

‘Lives are being torn apart’: Family’s heartache after son moves out of All Hallows hospital after 14 years

Ed Spashett, 32, has been living at the nursing home in Bungay for 14 years. Pictured here with his mother, Sandra Bell. Picture: Contributed by Sandra Bell

Chip shop owner banned from roads for drink driving

Fishers of Hunstanton owner Mark Wilson Picture: Archant

Most Read

Indian restaurant owner ordered to clear premises within 14 days

Masala Cottage at Brundall closed after a re-possession notice has been put on it. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Man arrested over firearms offences after road closed in police incident

A police incident on the A146, near Framingham Pigot, has closed the road. Photo: Traffic map

Norfolk man dies in National Diving Centre tragedy

A man from Great Yarmouth has died following an accident at the National Diving and Activity Centre in Gloucestershire. Picture: Google Maps

Man taken to hospital after crash between car and motorbike

Aylsham Road, which has been closed by a crash. Photo: Staff

Horrified mother-of-two finds family cat with both ears cut off in brutal knife attack

Georgina Barnes was horrified to find someone had mutilated her cat, Bubba, with a knife. He came home with both of his ears cut and a deep gash on his back. Picture: Georgina Barnes

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Delight for campaigners as beauty spot is spared from development

Michelle Newton, West Road resident, and Geoff Hood, Valley View resident at Costessey, delighted that a planning application for 83 homes on the field behind them off Farmland Road, has been rejected. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Rare Siberian bird spotted in Norfolk pub garden

A Pallas's warbler on the left and a goldfinch photographed at Weybourne Camp in 2015. Picture: MOSS TAYLOR

Four-year ban for chip shop owner’s second drink-driving offence

David Wardas, who runs Halesworth Fish and Chips, in London Road, has been banned from driving for four years Picture: NICK BUTCHER

Police targeting drivers using mobile phones this week

Norfolk Police carrying out Operation Ringtone in Great Yarmouth. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Taco Bell reveals plans to expand in Great Yarmouth

Taco Bell in Great Yarmouth is looking to add an upstairs.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists