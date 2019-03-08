People discouraged from visiting shipwreck after Brancaster rescue

Brancaster wreck. Picture: Archant Archant

Families will be urged to stay away from potentially unsafe parts of the coast this weekend following two rescues in less than a week.

Nine people have been rescued from the incoming tide after becoming cut off on a Norfolk beach. Photo: Clifford Hicks Nine people have been rescued from the incoming tide after becoming cut off on a Norfolk beach. Photo: Clifford Hicks

As part of a bid to make people aware of the dangers on parts of Norfolk's coastline, the RNLI, Coastguard and National Trust will be discouraging the public from visiting a shipwreck at Brancaster beach.

It comes after two high-profile rescues off the shores of north Norfolk, including a family of nine holidaymakers that were rescued Brancaster and a man whose leg was trapped in rocks in Sheringham.

The organisations will be at the beach between Saturday, August 3 and Sunday August 4 to warn people of the dangers of being cut off by the tide and how to prevent potentially dangerous situations.

Sean Edwards, area lifesaving manager for the RNLI, said: "People visiting the beach need to be safe and be careful of tidal cut off and tide times.

Emergency responders working to free the man whose leg got trapped in rocks on Sheringham beach. Photo: KAREN BETHELL Emergency responders working to free the man whose leg got trapped in rocks on Sheringham beach. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

"It's not that people are in danger as such, people get stranded because they are cut off by the tide. When this happens they are on an island.

"This weekend the RNLI will be working with the Coastguard and National Trust in relation to the wreck in Brancaster. We are discouraging people to visit it."

On Thursday evening four adults and five children became cut off by the rising tide on the wreck sands at Brancaster, in an incident which was deemed the most serious of the summer so far.

Lifeboat spokesman Geoff Needham said: "The problem is you've got these two channels that come in from both sides. The wreck sands in between them become an island and it is a deep channel.

An aerial shot of the Hunstanton RNLI hovercraft. Photo: Hunstanton RNLI An aerial shot of the Hunstanton RNLI hovercraft. Photo: Hunstanton RNLI

"There have been several drownings over the years - it is an accident waiting to happen."

The Coastguard called out to 436 incidents in Norfolk between January and July this year.

Hotspots for rescues in north Norfolk include The Wreck, Scolt Head Island, Wells and Hunstanton sands.

Wells Lifeboat. Photo: RNLI Wells Lifeboat. Photo: RNLI

Advice from the RNLI surrounding tides is to check the tide tables before heading out and while you're out, be aware of your surroundings, the tide's direction and any signage on the beach.

The RNLI will be on the beach on Saturday between 4-7pm and Sunday between 4.30-7.30pm.

How you can stay safe on Norfolk's coastline

Sea and coastal conditions can change fast and you can get into trouble very quickly.

Here is a list of ways to keep yourself safe this summer from the RNLI and Coastguard.

- To help you enjoy the coast safely, make sure you check weather and tides before you set out, wear appropriate clothing and footwear and be aware of the risks.

- Read safety signs and always seek local advice on the tides to make sure you don't get cut off.

- Always make sure you have a way to call for help.

- If you do fall into the water lean back, extend your arms and legs, you can gently move your arms and legs to help you fload, float until you can control your breathing and only then can you call for help or swim to safety.

If you see anyone in trouble call 999 and ask for the Coastguard.