Coastguard called after people become cut off by the tide at Scolt Head

PUBLISHED: 17:55 23 June 2020 | UPDATED: 18:09 23 June 2020

An aerial shot of the Hunstanton RNLI hovercraft. Photo: Hunstanton RNLI

The coastguard has been called to rescue people cut off by the tide in North Norfolk.

Both Hunstanton and Wells lifeboat have been scrambled following reports people have become cut off by the tide at Scolt Head Island in Brancaster.

Both rescue teams were launched at around 5pm.

More to follow

