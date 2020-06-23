Coastguard called after people become cut off by the tide at Scolt Head
PUBLISHED: 17:55 23 June 2020 | UPDATED: 18:09 23 June 2020
The coastguard has been called to rescue people cut off by the tide in North Norfolk.
Both Hunstanton and Wells lifeboat have been scrambled following reports people have become cut off by the tide at Scolt Head Island in Brancaster.
Both rescue teams were launched at around 5pm.
More to follow
