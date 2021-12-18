Warning as people spotted climbing on debris from cliff collapse

People have spotted walking over debris from a cliff collapse in Mundesley - Credit: HM Coastguard Bacton

People have been spotted climbing on a collapsed cliff on the north Norfolk coast, prompting a safety warning from the coastguard.

Tonnes of sand and soil were thrown onto the beach at Mundesley last week after a cliff fall just yards from people's homes.

A section of wooden sea defences was submerged and part of the beach was cut off at high tide.

An aerial view of the collapsed cliff in Mundesley - Credit: Mike Page

In the following days, HM Coastguard's Bacton station urged interested locals and visitors to steer clear of the area, but that has not stopped some from walking over the mountain of debris.

Pete Revell, a coastguard rescue officer with the Bacton team, was disappointed to see people ignoring the advice - adding that there was no way knowing what lies beneath.

"You simply don't know how stable it is," said Mr Revell. "In fact it is probably very unstable.

"When we were last on the beach there was still movement and we were watching pieces fall from the cliffs.

Pete Revell, Bacton Coastguard rescue officer - Credit: Neil Didsbury

"It is a recent fall and it has not had time to settle down, especially given the recent weather conditions. There could be sinking mud in there as well.

"There is no telling what lies within the debris, or when more of the cliff is going to collapse - if at all."

The collapse happened in the early hours of last Thursday (December 9) and was a matter of yards from several residential buildings.

Striking aerial images taken in the days after show that one large building now lies perilously close to the edge of the cliff.

An aerial view of the collapsed cliff in Mundesley - Credit: Mike Page

The coastguard team has taped off the area and issued warnings via its social media channels, while North Norfolk District Council has put up signs telling people to stay away.

That message is being amplified over the Christmas period, with hundreds of families set to visit for their traditional walks on the beach.

"I don't think we have ever had to give so many public warnings about a single incident," added Mr Revell.

"Unfortunately, we are the ones who will have to come out and rescue people if anything does happen."

If you are in danger on the coast on the coast or see someone in trouble, call 999 and ask for the coastguard.