Search

Advanced search

Bishop pre-records service as people are asked to stay away on Remembrance Day

PUBLISHED: 14:34 05 November 2020 | UPDATED: 14:35 05 November 2020

The Bishop of Lynn pre-recorded his Remembrance Sunday sermon at the Tower Gardens in King's Lynn. Picture: Ian Burt

The Bishop of Lynn pre-recorded his Remembrance Sunday sermon at the Tower Gardens in King's Lynn. Picture: Ian Burt

Ian Burt Photography

A bishop has pre-recorded his Remembrance Day sermon as people are being asked to mark the event at home.

Lynn's Remembrance Day service even usually draws thousands to the town's Tower Gardens Picture: Matthew Usher.Lynn's Remembrance Day service even usually draws thousands to the town's Tower Gardens Picture: Matthew Usher.

Sunday’s service at Tower Gardens in King’s Lynn will be limited to just six civic representatives and time slots will be allocated for 18 individuals who will be laying wreaths on behalf of their community organisations.

The service will be streamed live on the borough council’s Facebook page and will be available afterwards on You Tube.

Bishop of Lynn, the Right Rev Jonathan Meyrick, said: “In a way it did feel strange talking to a video rather than a congregation, but I did a fair amount of that in the earlier lockdown. So it wasn’t a totally new experience. I had two people there, so I talked to them as well as the camera, and that helped.

“Observing Remembrance remains important, even if it’s done in a different way from normal. Reflecting on past self-giving by others, I felt that our ‘stay safe’ motto should actually be ‘keep others safe’. In effect, that’s what those we are remembering were doing.”

The Bishop of Lynn's address will be broadcast on West Norfolk counci's facebook page and YouTube Picture: Ian BurtThe Bishop of Lynn's address will be broadcast on West Norfolk counci's facebook page and YouTube Picture: Ian Burt

In attendance for the brief, socially distanced service, will be Geoff Hipperson, Mayor of West Norfolk, will be the Bishop of Lynn, Right Rev Jonathan Meyrick, North West Norfolk MP James Wild and Deputy Lieutenant of Norfolk James Bagge, along with a small number of military representatives.

Mr Hipperson said: “Remembrance Sunday is a significant and important date in the calendar and whilst this year we cannot mark it as we usually would, we will still be able to commemorate the occasion with a closed service that meets the guidance.

“We have made every effort to make sure that we can have a meaningful ceremony on behalf of King’s Lynn and West Norfolk whilst ensuring we are Covid safe.

“I know that many, many people have turned up to pay their respects in the past and whilst this isn’t possible this year, I hope you will still be able to join us at home and at 11am, remember with us.”

People are being asked to join the remembrance day service from home this year Picture: Matthew Usher.People are being asked to join the remembrance day service from home this year Picture: Matthew Usher.

There will also be no public act of remembrance at the Gaywood Clock in King’s Lynn.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Big names go as BBC confirms regional TV and radio reshuffle

The Forum in Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Man and woman found dead in Dereham house after ‘gas leak’ evacuation

A cordon in place and emergency se vices on the scene of an incident in Old Becclesgate in Dereham.

Warning from school after girl approached by man in white van

Kate Williams, principal at Flegg High Ormiston Academy in Martham., has written to parents urging vigilance after a man in a white van approached a female student Photo: OAT

Family’s tribute to grandma, 95, after taking her out of care home for final weeks of ‘joy’

Anna Perrott has paid tribute to her grandmother Rita Perrott, who the family took out of her care home during lockdown to care for her at home. Picture: Anna Perrott

Emergency services called and people evacuated from homes in Dereham

Emergency services were called to Becclesgate in Dereham on Thursday following reports of a large gas leak. Picture: Heidi-Marie Cocks

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Restaurant gets Covid fine for not making diners sit down

Norfolk Police's assistant chief constable for Norfolk Constabulary, Julie Wvendth. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

Holidays are back on the agenda as TUI announces flight schedule

TUI has announced it will be flying to tenerife (pictured) from winter 2021. Pic: Archant library

Twenty confirmed Covid cases at hospital

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Kings Lynn Picture: Sonya Duncan

Big names go as BBC confirms regional TV and radio reshuffle

The Forum in Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Drive-in firework display moved a day early so it can go ahead

A drive-in firework display in Aldeby has been rescheduled due to the second national lockdown Picture: Supplied

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Man and woman found dead in Dereham house after ‘gas leak’ evacuation

A cordon in place and emergency se vices on the scene of an incident in Old Becclesgate in Dereham.

More than 100 patients in hospital with Covid-19 as coronavirus rates climb

There are now 107 people with Covid-19 in Norfolk and Waveneys hospitals. Picture: Brittany Woodman/Sonya Duncan

Warning from school after girl approached by man in white van

Kate Williams, principal at Flegg High Ormiston Academy in Martham., has written to parents urging vigilance after a man in a white van approached a female student Photo: OAT

Woman pulled from river by three men after trying to save dog

Jane Whiskerd, 46, who fell into the River Yare in Thorpe St Andrew, Norwich, pictured with her dog Bailey. Picture: Danielle Booden

Lockdown rules limit Norwich Cathedral worship to private prayers

The Nave in Norwich Cathedral where services have been replaced by individual prayer and reflection during lockdown. Picture: Norwich Cathedral/Bill Smith