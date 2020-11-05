Bishop pre-records service as people are asked to stay away on Remembrance Day

The Bishop of Lynn pre-recorded his Remembrance Sunday sermon at the Tower Gardens in King's Lynn. Picture: Ian Burt Ian Burt Photography

A bishop has pre-recorded his Remembrance Day sermon as people are being asked to mark the event at home.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Lynn's Remembrance Day service even usually draws thousands to the town's Tower Gardens Picture: Matthew Usher. Lynn's Remembrance Day service even usually draws thousands to the town's Tower Gardens Picture: Matthew Usher.

Sunday’s service at Tower Gardens in King’s Lynn will be limited to just six civic representatives and time slots will be allocated for 18 individuals who will be laying wreaths on behalf of their community organisations.

The service will be streamed live on the borough council’s Facebook page and will be available afterwards on You Tube.

Bishop of Lynn, the Right Rev Jonathan Meyrick, said: “In a way it did feel strange talking to a video rather than a congregation, but I did a fair amount of that in the earlier lockdown. So it wasn’t a totally new experience. I had two people there, so I talked to them as well as the camera, and that helped.

“Observing Remembrance remains important, even if it’s done in a different way from normal. Reflecting on past self-giving by others, I felt that our ‘stay safe’ motto should actually be ‘keep others safe’. In effect, that’s what those we are remembering were doing.”

The Bishop of Lynn's address will be broadcast on West Norfolk counci's facebook page and YouTube Picture: Ian Burt The Bishop of Lynn's address will be broadcast on West Norfolk counci's facebook page and YouTube Picture: Ian Burt

In attendance for the brief, socially distanced service, will be Geoff Hipperson, Mayor of West Norfolk, will be the Bishop of Lynn, Right Rev Jonathan Meyrick, North West Norfolk MP James Wild and Deputy Lieutenant of Norfolk James Bagge, along with a small number of military representatives.

Mr Hipperson said: “Remembrance Sunday is a significant and important date in the calendar and whilst this year we cannot mark it as we usually would, we will still be able to commemorate the occasion with a closed service that meets the guidance.

“We have made every effort to make sure that we can have a meaningful ceremony on behalf of King’s Lynn and West Norfolk whilst ensuring we are Covid safe.

“I know that many, many people have turned up to pay their respects in the past and whilst this isn’t possible this year, I hope you will still be able to join us at home and at 11am, remember with us.”

People are being asked to join the remembrance day service from home this year Picture: Matthew Usher. People are being asked to join the remembrance day service from home this year Picture: Matthew Usher.

There will also be no public act of remembrance at the Gaywood Clock in King’s Lynn.