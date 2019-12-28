Search

Advanced search

People asked to check sheds as concern for missing man grows

PUBLISHED: 16:23 28 December 2019 | UPDATED: 16:23 28 December 2019

Police are appealing for help to trace Desmond Burton who has gone missing in Reepham. Photo: Norfolk Police

Police are appealing for help to trace Desmond Burton who has gone missing in Reepham. Photo: Norfolk Police

Archant

People are being asked to check their sheds and outbuildings as concern grows for a visually impaired man in his 50s who has gone missing in Norfolk.

Desmond Burton, 58, left his home address in New Road, Reepham at 4pm yesterday afternoon (Friday December 27).

He was then last seen at approximately 5pm at the church in Cawston, heading towards Booton Road.

Since he was reported missing emergency services have carried out a number of searches in the local area, with the help of the drone unit and Norfolk Lowland Search and Rescue.

However, there have been no sightings of Mr Burton and officers are becoming increasingly concerned for his welfare.

Inspector Sarah Jope, who is leading the search, said: "We're continuing with our search efforts today in the local area. Desmond is visually impaired; his eyesight is poor and this obviously causes us concern in terms of his ability to get around.

"I would encourage local residents to check any outbuildings or sheds, in the event he has taken shelter somewhere, in the areas in and around Reepham and Cawston."

Mr Burton who is visually impaired, is described as white, approximately 5ft 8ins and stocky.

He was last seen wearing black trousers, black boots, a dark jumper and a blue jacket with some silver duct tape on one of the sleeves.

Anyone who may have seen Mr Burton or may know of his whereabouts, should contact Norfolk police on 101 quoting incident number 397 of Friday, December 27.

Most Read

Revealed: Almost 700 drivers a month caught by new bus gate camera

The bus gate where Grove Road meets Brazen Gate near Sainsbury's in Norwich. Picture: Brittany Woodman

A11 reopens after crash

The A11 between Wymondham and Thickthorn is closed after a crash. Photo: Norfolk Police

The full list of Norfolk people named in the New Year’s Honours List

A selection of Norfolk people who have appeared on the New Year's Honours List. Pictures: Various

Shock closure for town centre pub and eatery

Goldings bar and deli in King's Lynn, which is set to close down Picture: Ian Burt

Wetherspoons submits licence application for new pub

Wetherspoons has submitted an licensing application for its new pub to be built in Diss. Picture: Simon Parkin

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Woman who took famous picture of Royals at Sandringham on Christmas Day returns for another stunning shot

Karen Anvil's picture of Prince Charles, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince George and Princess Charlotte on their way to church on Christmas Day at Sandringham.

‘Christmas is ruined’ - Courier fails to deliver £300 worth of grandchildren’s presents

Margaret Plenty spent £300 on presents for her eight grandchildren. Picture; Margaret Plenty

Wetherspoons submits licence application for new pub

Wetherspoons has submitted an licensing application for its new pub to be built in Diss. Picture: Simon Parkin

Couple’s dream wedding in tatters as hotel ceases trading

The Manor Hotel, Mundesley. Bradley Wortley and Tori Vassiere. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY/ Bradley Wortley

Man arrested for drink driving while in charge of 44-tonne lorry

A lorry driver has been arrested for drink driving. Photo: James Bass.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

A11 reopens after crash

The A11 between Wymondham and Thickthorn is closed after a crash. Photo: Norfolk Police

Shock closure for town centre pub and eatery

Goldings bar and deli in King's Lynn, which is set to close down Picture: Ian Burt

The full list of Norfolk people named in the New Year’s Honours List

A selection of Norfolk people who have appeared on the New Year's Honours List. Pictures: Various

MATCHDAY LIVE: Tottenham test for rock-bottom Canaries

Norwich City take on Spurs at Carrow Road this evening Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Norwich person may have been one of quickest to return unwanted Christmas gift

A parcel return in Norwich at 7.43am on Christmas Day may have been one of the quickest unwanted present returns in the country. Photo: Angela Sharpe
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists