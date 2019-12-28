People asked to check sheds as concern for missing man grows

Police are appealing for help to trace Desmond Burton who has gone missing in Reepham. Photo: Norfolk Police Archant

People are being asked to check their sheds and outbuildings as concern grows for a visually impaired man in his 50s who has gone missing in Norfolk.

Desmond Burton, 58, left his home address in New Road, Reepham at 4pm yesterday afternoon (Friday December 27).

He was then last seen at approximately 5pm at the church in Cawston, heading towards Booton Road.

Since he was reported missing emergency services have carried out a number of searches in the local area, with the help of the drone unit and Norfolk Lowland Search and Rescue.

However, there have been no sightings of Mr Burton and officers are becoming increasingly concerned for his welfare.

Inspector Sarah Jope, who is leading the search, said: "We're continuing with our search efforts today in the local area. Desmond is visually impaired; his eyesight is poor and this obviously causes us concern in terms of his ability to get around.

"I would encourage local residents to check any outbuildings or sheds, in the event he has taken shelter somewhere, in the areas in and around Reepham and Cawston."

Mr Burton who is visually impaired, is described as white, approximately 5ft 8ins and stocky.

He was last seen wearing black trousers, black boots, a dark jumper and a blue jacket with some silver duct tape on one of the sleeves.

Anyone who may have seen Mr Burton or may know of his whereabouts, should contact Norfolk police on 101 quoting incident number 397 of Friday, December 27.