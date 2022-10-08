News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
All emergency services called to crash with rescue equipment used

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 10:08 AM October 8, 2022
The incident happened on the A148 in High Kelling, near Holt.

All emergency services attended a crash in Fakenham on Friday night.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service were called to the A1067 Pensthorpe Road at just before 10.30pm on October 7.

Two appliances from Fakenham attended the one-vehicle crash and they used enhanced hydraulic rescue equipment to release the casualty.

It is not currently known if the person was injured.

The fire service also provided vehicle stability and scene safety and assisted the police and ambulance service.

Crews then left the scene at around 11.50pm last night. 


