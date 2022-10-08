All emergency services called to crash with rescue equipment used

Emergency services were called to a late-night crash in Fakenham. - Credit: Â©Archant Photographic 2010

All emergency services attended a crash in Fakenham on Friday night.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service were called to the A1067 Pensthorpe Road at just before 10.30pm on October 7.

Two appliances from Fakenham attended the one-vehicle crash and they used enhanced hydraulic rescue equipment to release the casualty.

It is not currently known if the person was injured.

The fire service also provided vehicle stability and scene safety and assisted the police and ambulance service.

Crews then left the scene at around 11.50pm last night.



