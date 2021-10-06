News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Norfolk park to host Halloween wildlife trail

Author Picture Icon

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 8:24 PM October 6, 2021   
The gardens at Pensthorpe Natural Park.

Pensthorpe Natural Park is set to host a new Halloween trail for children. - Credit: Richard Brunton

A Norfolk nature reserve is encouraging its visitors to discover more about wildlife this Halloween in a brand-new trail at its 700-acre site.

Pensthorpe Natural Park, near Fakenham, will launch its Wicked Wildlife trail during the October half term, running from Saturday, October 23 to Sunday, October 31.

The new trail, which is included in the price of admission, will take guests around the estate following an activity sheet in the hunt for some spooky wildlife.

There will also be free Halloween crafts featuring creepy crawlies for all to enjoy and a mini pumpkin trail will be taking place around WildRootz, Pensthorpe’s outdoor adventure play area.

Children can also blow away the cobwebs in Hootz Haunted House, an indoor eco-play area featuring Halloween-themed decorations and nature-inspired play equipment suitable for all children.

Martin Dupée, general manager at Pensthorpe Natural Park, said: “With the nights drawing in and the colder weather making its return, we want to ensure our guests have lots of extra activities to experience at the nature reserve throughout the October half term - encouraging them to enjoy the great outdoors this Halloween.

“It’s fascinating to watch Pensthorpe change throughout the different seasons, and with the arrival of autumn, the park and its wildlife offers visitors a whole new experience.”

Allan Archer, wildlife education officer at Pensthorpe Natural Park, added: “The Wicked Wildlife trail is a fantastic addition for our guests to learn more about the fascinating species that live at our nature reserve, and our wildlife tours will offer even more insight.

“We want to make nature fun and accessible for all, and we hope the new offerings this Halloween will do just that.”

Pensthorpe will be offering a pumpkin carving and decorating activity for children and adults, and will also be handing out prizes to some of its best dressed visitors in Halloween costumes.

Adult tickets are £12.95, senior (60+) tickets are £11.95 and child tickets (3-16) are £11.95. 
 

