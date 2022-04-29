News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Norfolk attraction and wildlife haven could be named best in the country

Owen Sennitt

Published: 8:47 AM April 29, 2022
Updated: 8:48 AM April 29, 2022
Pensthorpe Natural Park is finalist in Visit England competition

Pensthorpe Natural Park has already come first in the regional heats of the competition - Credit: Pensthorpe Natural Park

A natural beauty spot and attraction for Norfolk's wildlife enthusiasts could be named best in the country, as part of a national competition.

Pensthorpe Natural Park is one of three finalists who have been selected for the final round of Visit England's annual Awards for Excellence after winning in the regional heats.

The Fakenham site is up against two others for the title of Large Visitor Attraction of the Year. 

Bill Jordan, owner of Pensthorpe with his wife Deb Jordan, said:  “We’ve known for years what a special place Pensthorpe is, but to be given this national recognition means such a lot to us.

"The entire team has worked incredibly hard to improve the visitor experience so people will want to visit time and time again and I would like to thank them all for everything they have done. "

The winner will be announced at a ceremony June 8 in Birmingham. 


Norfolk

