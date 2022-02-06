Pensthorpe Natural Park closes due to case of bird flu

Pensthorpe Natural Park has closed its doors after a case of bird flu was confirmed.

The park located near Fakenham shut on Saturday evening in order to protect its birds, with officials saying it would not reopen until it was safe to do so.

Previously an Avian Influenza Protection Zone (AIPZ) had been declared for the park to reduce the risk of the disease spreading amongst poultry and captive birds.

A statement released by the park said the strain of virus was not harmful to humans and confirmed a full refund would be offered to those who booked tickets for Sunday, February 6.

It read: "A case of avian influenza has unfortunately been confirmed at Pensthorpe Natural Park - this is most likely due to wild birds visiting the reserve who carry the disease.

"Whilst this strain isn’t harmful to humans, we have made the decision to close the park with immediate effect to mitigate any further risk to our birds, and any birds outside the area.

"We have been liaising with the leading organisations including DEFRA, to ensure the correct procedures are adhered to and will continue to monitor the situation.

"Pensthorpe Natural Park will be re-opening its doors as soon as it is safe for our birds, and we look forward to welcoming back our visitors shortly."

"We apologise for any inconvenience caused."

Anyone with further questions on the closure is urged to email: info@pensthorpe.com